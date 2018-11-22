English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Woman Breaks Through Airport Security and Chases after Flight in Bali
The woman was late for her Citilink flight to Jakarta. about ten minutes before the light was set for take off, the woman managed to broke through security and make a run for it.
(Credit: Screengrab/Twitter)
Loading...
In a bizarre incident, a woman who was late for her flight decided to chase it down in an attempt to catch it. The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Bali's Ngurah Rai Airport in Indonesia.
According to a report by channel Channel News Asia, the woman was late for her Citilink airlines flight to Jakarta. about ten minutes before the light was set for take off, the woman managed to broke through security and make a run for it. A video which surfaced on social media shows two airport security staff chasing after the girl until they finally manage to catch up with her and stop her.
The video has since been getting a lot of attention on social media.
The woman was apprehended afterthe incident, though according to a Citilink spokesperson, she was put on a later flight to Jakarta.
According to a report by channel Channel News Asia, the woman was late for her Citilink airlines flight to Jakarta. about ten minutes before the light was set for take off, the woman managed to broke through security and make a run for it. A video which surfaced on social media shows two airport security staff chasing after the girl until they finally manage to catch up with her and stop her.
The video has since been getting a lot of attention on social media.
Always love a good "runway runner" vid ...— Scott Hartbeck (@worldwideScott) November 21, 2018
VIDEO: Woman Chases Plane After Missing Flight in Indonesia https://t.co/BLXM9PlR8d via @TravelPulse
Woman chases after plane on tarmac at Bali airport after missing her flight— Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) November 21, 2018
"the airline later put the passenger on another flight" .. https://t.co/7aCimzfzxQ
Wonderwoman? Woman chases after plane on tarmac at Bali airport after missing her flight https://t.co/OJ4TQs7AgI via @ChannelNewsAsia— Rachel Middleton (@NewswithRachel) November 20, 2018
The woman was apprehended afterthe incident, though according to a Citilink spokesperson, she was put on a later flight to Jakarta.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Carefully Planned Instagram Wedding Made You a Part of It
- Claudio Ranieri's Task at Struggling Fulham: Getting Back to Basics
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Deepika & Ranveer Look Radiant Twinning in Pink as the Newlyweds Head to Mumbai
- Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Meet the Cast of Sunil Grover’s New Comedy Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...