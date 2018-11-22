Watch: Woman Breaks Through Airport Security and Chases after Flight in Bali

Always love a good "runway runner" vid ...



VIDEO: Woman Chases Plane After Missing Flight in Indonesia https://t.co/BLXM9PlR8d via @TravelPulse — Scott Hartbeck (@worldwideScott) November 21, 2018

Woman chases after plane on tarmac at Bali airport after missing her flight



"the airline later put the passenger on another flight" .. https://t.co/7aCimzfzxQ — Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) November 21, 2018

Wonderwoman? Woman chases after plane on tarmac at Bali airport after missing her flight https://t.co/OJ4TQs7AgI via @ChannelNewsAsia — Rachel Middleton (@NewswithRachel) November 20, 2018

In a bizarre incident, a woman who was late for her flight decided to chase it down in an attempt to catch it. The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Bali's Ngurah Rai Airport in Indonesia.According to a report by channel Channel News Asia, the woman was late for her Citilink airlines flight to Jakarta. about ten minutes before the light was set for take off, the woman managed to broke through security and make a run for it. A video which surfaced on social media shows two airport security staff chasing after the girl until they finally manage to catch up with her and stop her.The video has since been getting a lot of attention on social media.The woman was apprehended afterthe incident, though according to a Citilink spokesperson, she was put on a later flight to Jakarta.