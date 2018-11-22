GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Woman Breaks Through Airport Security and Chases after Flight in Bali

The woman was late for her Citilink flight to Jakarta. about ten minutes before the light was set for take off, the woman managed to broke through security and make a run for it.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 8:04 PM IST
Watch: Woman Breaks Through Airport Security and Chases after Flight in Bali
(Credit: Screengrab/Twitter)
In a bizarre incident, a woman who was late for her flight decided to chase it down in an attempt to catch it. The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Bali's Ngurah Rai Airport in Indonesia.

According to a report by channel Channel News Asia, the woman was late for her Citilink airlines flight to Jakarta. about ten minutes before the light was set for take off, the woman managed to broke through security and make a run for it. A video which surfaced on social media shows two airport security staff chasing after the girl until they finally manage to catch up with her and stop her.

The woman was apprehended afterthe incident, though according to a Citilink spokesperson, she was put on a later flight to Jakarta.
