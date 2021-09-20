WATCH: Woman Can't Stop Crying After Haircut Makes Her Look Like 'Karen'

We all wish for those ‘Say No More’ barbers who connect, rather than listen, and give us the exact hairstyle that we pictured in our heads. But sometimes, the hairdo can go haywire and make you loathe the time you decided to do away with your hair to hone a hairstyle that you hate.

A woman recently paid $300, or roughly Rs 22,000, to get a haircut that made her burst into tears, and question her decision. Taking to TikTok, a user named ‘icarlyreboot,’ shared a video where she couldn’t stop sobbing for looking like “Karen,” a pejorative for a privileged, white, middle-aged woman.

“I just paid 300 dollars to look like a ‘Karen.’ I look like I’m in the PTA. I swear I don’t drive a minivan,” the woman said while bawling her eyes out.

Following the pricey trip to the barber, the woman sat in the car and shot a video while she weeps at the money down the drain and her ‘Karen’ look. “I look like I have three sons who play T-ball. I look like I collect coupons. Oh God! I don’t use coupons,” she exclaimed.

After what was done, the woman thought of getting in sync with the new hairdo and practiced a bit to behave like a middle-aged mom who wants to speak to the manager. “Let me speak to the manager,” she said but couldn’t hold back the balanced concoction of tears and laughter.

At last, she screamed, “Why does God hate me?” and ended the minute-long haircut hysteria.

Watch the video here:

Well, we can’t blame the woman for throwing fits at the deeds of the barber. Karen has gradually grown on social media as a person everyone despises. Karen, which started as a privileged white woman complaining about futile issues, has proliferated into various topical versions, such as the anti-vax ‘Coronavirus Karen.’

The video has struck a chord with many users online who could either relate to the situation or got their rib tickled by the woman’s reaction to her own haircut.

