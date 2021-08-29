WATCH: Woman Captures Video of Cow Stuffed in Car's Backseat at McDonald's

Seeing a pet especially a cat or a dog driving along with their human in a car isn’t an unusual sight. But here is one bizarre incident that left a Wisconsin woman startled. What did she witness? A cow on the back seat of a car at a McDonald’s drive-through. Yes. The video was shared by Jessica Nelson, where she noticed a cow seated in the rear of the car staring outside. After seeing this amusing sight, she captured the moment and went on to share the incident on her Facebook handle for everyone to see.

She posted the video on her Facebook page with the caption: “A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!! Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.” She also posted a message on the video itself that read “That’s a whole (expletive) cow in the back of that car!”

Here is the video:

According to Associated Press, the owner of the cow saw the post shared by Jessica and contacted her to say that it was a, indeed, a calf she had bought at an auction. The owner also stated that she bought two other calves and which were lying down in the back seat.

Speaking about this incident Nelson said, “I thought it was fake at first. Who puts a cow in a Buick?” “Then its whole head moved.” Associated Press reported.

Speaking to another media, she said: “I was in awe and couldn’t believe I was the only one videoing the cow,” WBTV reported.

The video has garnered plenty of likes, shares, and Internet comments.

