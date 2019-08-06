Watch: Woman Catches 18kg Catfish with Bare Hands in Murky US Lake
Although catfish don't have teeth, they can still expand their mouths to gulp their prey.
Image credit: Instagram
A woman dived into a murky lake in the United States to yank up a huge catfish with her bare hands.
Hannah Barron from Alabama caught the fish during a hunting trip to Illinois after diving off a fishing boat, The Sun UK reports
A video shared to her 530k Instagram followers shows Hannah grappling with catfish as a male friend appears to clutch her.
HERE’S THE VIDEO!! 🐋 - It’s hard to tell what all was happening because it was a deeper hole. The water was over my head (not saying much since I’m only 5ft tall) so @jeffbarron70 tied a rope around my waist just in case (safety first!). @charl3sfarm3r had the wire gate you see towards the end of the video blocking the hole to keep her from getting out when I would come up for air. Took me 3 times going down to grab her. She was so fast biting me, either biting the side of my arm or swallowing me up past my wrist every time, that it was hard to grab her. She was VERY aggressive to be such a big fish. When I finally got my arm between her gills and her gill plate, Charles moved the gate, and I STILL had a hard time getting her out of the hole. This is when I realized just how big she was. I remember being under water with her kicking to get to the top. Most of the fight was underwater where the video can’t show, then feeling Dad pull the rope when he knew I had the fish. @gavinr5 and @neal_carlton we’re standing on the structure, and Gavins laugh at the end is great 😂 it was a team effort getting her and me both in the boat since I wasn’t letting go! The video cut off right as I started screaming loud enough to rattle everyone’s windows in Illinois 😇 🎥: @blake.wollerman15 - I can’t thank y’all enough for having us out! Another year, another PB in Illinois! A YouTube video from the whole trip will be out SOON! I even have videos of getting bit and coming up the first 2 times laughing like a maniac 😂 - - - #GetBit #HoggOn #Noodling #Grabbling #HandFishing #Fishing #Flathead #Catfish
A few moments later, she surfaces with the huge creature hanging on her arm, wearing just a bikini and rock shoes.
A video shared by Hannah on her Facebook page shows the fish weighed around 40 pounds or 18kg.
One admirer said: "What a huge fish, if one of those bites me I don't know what I would do."
Another wrote: "The woman is calm and smiling despite having that huge animal clinging to her arm."
“… that fish is bigger than my German Shepherd, I can’t believe you have your hand inside it,” said a third.
Hannah said the catfish bolted its jaws around her arm – engulfing her whole lower arm.
But she held on— one arm in the catfish’s mouth and the other jammed in its gills— as the aquatic creature tried to free itself.
The 23-year-old has become a celebrity among hunting enthusiasts for her effective use of “noodling”, a fishing technique used in the Southern United States to catch aquatic animals with just bare hands.
However, she has also drawn criticism from animal rights activists for shooting dead and posing with gators and antlers.
