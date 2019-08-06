Watch: Woman Catches 18kg Catfish with Bare Hands in Murky US Lake

A woman dived into a murky lake in the United States to yank up a huge catfish with her bare hands.

Hannah Barron from Alabama caught the fish during a hunting trip to Illinois after diving off a fishing boat, The Sun UK reports

Although catfish don't have teeth, they can still expand their mouths to gulp their prey.

A video shared to her 530k Instagram followers shows Hannah grappling with catfish as a male friend appears to clutch her.

A few moments later, she surfaces with the huge creature hanging on her arm, wearing just a bikini and rock shoes.

A video shared by Hannah on her Facebook page shows the fish weighed around 40 pounds or 18kg.

One admirer said: "What a huge fish, if one of those bites me I don't know what I would do."

Another wrote: "The woman is calm and smiling despite having that huge animal clinging to her arm."

“… that fish is bigger than my German Shepherd, I can’t believe you have your hand inside it,” said a third.

Hannah said the catfish bolted its jaws around her arm – engulfing her whole lower arm.

But she held on— one arm in the catfish’s mouth and the other jammed in its gills— as the aquatic creature tried to free itself.

The 23-year-old has become a celebrity among hunting enthusiasts for her effective use of “noodling”, a fishing technique used in the Southern United States to catch aquatic animals with just bare hands.

However, she has also drawn criticism from animal rights activists for shooting dead and posing with gators and antlers.

