Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
3-min read

Watch: Woman Catches 18kg Catfish with Bare Hands in Murky US Lake

Although catfish don't have teeth, they can still expand their mouths to gulp their prey.

- | Trending Desktech.ibnlive

Updated:August 6, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Woman Catches 18kg Catfish with Bare Hands in Murky US Lake
Image credit: Instagram
Loading...

A woman dived into a murky lake in the United States to yank up a huge catfish with her bare hands.

Hannah Barron from Alabama caught the fish during a hunting trip to Illinois after diving off a fishing boat, The Sun UK reports

Although catfish don't have teeth, they can still expand their mouths to gulp their prey.

A video shared to her 530k Instagram followers shows Hannah grappling with catfish as a male friend appears to clutch her.

View this post on Instagram

HERE’S THE VIDEO!! 🐋 - It’s hard to tell what all was happening because it was a deeper hole. The water was over my head (not saying much since I’m only 5ft tall) so @jeffbarron70 tied a rope around my waist just in case (safety first!). @charl3sfarm3r had the wire gate you see towards the end of the video blocking the hole to keep her from getting out when I would come up for air. Took me 3 times going down to grab her. She was so fast biting me, either biting the side of my arm or swallowing me up past my wrist every time, that it was hard to grab her. She was VERY aggressive to be such a big fish. When I finally got my arm between her gills and her gill plate, Charles moved the gate, and I STILL had a hard time getting her out of the hole. This is when I realized just how big she was. I remember being under water with her kicking to get to the top. Most of the fight was underwater where the video can’t show, then feeling Dad pull the rope when he knew I had the fish. @gavinr5 and @neal_carlton we’re standing on the structure, and Gavins laugh at the end is great 😂 it was a team effort getting her and me both in the boat since I wasn’t letting go! The video cut off right as I started screaming loud enough to rattle everyone’s windows in Illinois 😇 🎥: @blake.wollerman15 - I can’t thank y’all enough for having us out! Another year, another PB in Illinois! A YouTube video from the whole trip will be out SOON! I even have videos of getting bit and coming up the first 2 times laughing like a maniac 😂 - - - #GetBit #HoggOn #Noodling #Grabbling #HandFishing #Fishing #Flathead #Catfish

A post shared by Hannah Barron (@hannahbarron96) on

A few moments later, she surfaces with the huge creature hanging on her arm, wearing just a bikini and rock shoes.

A video shared by Hannah on her Facebook page shows the fish weighed around 40 pounds or 18kg.

One admirer said: "What a huge fish, if one of those bites me I don't know what I would do."

Another wrote: "The woman is calm and smiling despite having that huge animal clinging to her arm."

“… that fish is bigger than my German Shepherd, I can’t believe you have your hand inside it,” said a third.

Hannah said the catfish bolted its jaws around her arm – engulfing her whole lower arm.

But she held on— one arm in the catfish’s mouth and the other jammed in its gills— as the aquatic creature tried to free itself.

The 23-year-old has become a celebrity among hunting enthusiasts for her effective use of “noodling”, a fishing technique used in the Southern United States to catch aquatic animals with just bare hands.

However, she has also drawn criticism from animal rights activists for shooting dead and posing with gators and antlers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram