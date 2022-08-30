Watch: Woman Cleans Cage Full of Snakes Making Netizens Feel 'Nervous'

One of the most feared reptiles in the world is the snake. These slithering animals are silent predators that creep up to their prey and sink their poisonous fangs into the victim, killing them instantly. People generally keep their distance from snakes and stay cautious around these reptiles. However, recently a video that shocked social media users shows a woman deviating from this rule.

Uploaded on Twitter by an account named Randon Video on Internet, the appalling video reveals a woman cleaning a cage full of cobras without an ounce of fear, as netizens wince at the strange sight. “Animal cage cleaning tutorial,” read the tweet.

tutorial membersihkan kandang hewan pic.twitter.com/brixTODssI — 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒐𝒎 𝑽𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒐 𝒐𝒏 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒕 (@FunnyVideosID) August 29, 2022

The 45-second video opens with a woman sitting on her hunches as a litter of cobra eyes her, raising their hood. The woman shows no signs of fright as she cleans the cage with a water pipe in one hand and a scrubber in another.

As the video progresses, we see the woman putting on a pair of glasses as the cobras lying in front of her slither and wriggle. Suddenly, one of the reptiles in a swift move tries to bite the woman causing the latter to flinch a little.

However, the woman sprays water at the snake, simmering it down, and continues her job of cleaning the cage. She even picks up a cobra that had somehow slithered away from her and throws the reptile among the pile of snakes, quite nonchalantly.

Twitter users have expressed their disbelief at the video and have flooded the comment section with reactions. While one user became sarcastic and wrote, “After bathing, straight to heaven” another expressed panic and commented, “I’m nervous.”

Abis mandiin langsung ke surga 😇 — aku sayang kamu (@jajanterooss) August 29, 2022

aku yang deg degan — annaana୧⍤⃝☂️ (@minyakthelon) August 29, 2022

This is not the first time netizens were surprised to see people dealing with snakes. In another viral video, Mike Holston, also regarded by some as the real-life Tarzan, was seen tackling a King Cobra with his bare hands.

