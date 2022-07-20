Watch: Woman Crosses Railway Tracks With Luggage as High Speed Train Approaches

Despite multiple videos on social media showing how crossing railway tracks can lead to deadly injuries, people continue to take the “shortcut.” A recent video shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan shows how a woman made a quick run across the track to throw her luggage. She then made her way back to her fellow companions seconds before a high speed train passed by.

The video shows a family standing between two railway tracks. While the train from where the video was recorded was stationary, a train was approaching the track on the other side. A woman dressed in a pink kurti could be seen running toward the other side of the track despite the loud horn of the train getting louder with each second.

It was not just the woman who ran across the track but a few other passengers as well who scampered off to the other side. However, things took a more dangerous turn when the woman made her way back to her family members waiting on the other side of the track. As she turned and made her way back, the train was just a few feet away from her. The woman along with three of her family members could be seen sitting down to lower the impact from the train that passed them by just a few inches away.

The video was shared on Twitter on Tuesday and has been viewed over 2.8 lakh times. The bureaucrat shared the video along with a caption that read, “Life is yours. The decision is yours.”

A user asked why the passengers deboarded the train at a place where there was no proper platform. The comment read, “Bina Station ke kyun train stop kia yaha par( Without any platform why was the train halted here?). This is so risky. Indian Railways should take this action.”

Another user explained the reason why the passengers might be risking their lives as the comment read, “They are looking to save a few bucks by getting down at a place closer to home. This is what poverty does to you. Saving a few bucks becomes more important than saving human lives. The wealthy will never understand this.”

What are your thoughts on this incident?

