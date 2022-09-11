WATCH: Woman Crossing Track Saved by Inches Thanks to Alert Railway Staff in UP

A woman had a narrow escape when she was trying to cross the railway tracks at Shikohabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. She was saved in time by an alert railway staffer who pulled her to the platform just minutes before a train crossed the station. The incident was caught in a CCTV installed at the railway station.

In the clip, a woman is seen crossing a railway track to reach the platform on the other side. She keeps her bag on the platform but struggles to climb onto it. After a few failed attempts, she realises that a train was about to enter the station and seemingly cries for help.

A railway staffer spots the woman and rushes towards her. He quickly grabs her hand and pulls her to safety. Seconds after getting on the platform, she picks up her bottle just when the train zooms past her at significant speed.

According to news agency ANI, when the woman was stuck on the railway track, she was spotted by Government Railway Police(GRP) constable Shivlal Meena and a railway staffer. They both swung into action and ran to rescue her. The staffer was able to reach first and pull her just in the nick of time.

The chilling clip is being shared widely on Twitter where many praised the alert staffer for his timely intervention.

“Saluting the officer who did so, the lady on the other acts as if nothing ever happened,” wrote one user.

Some also criticised the woman for acting irresponsibly and running back to grab her water bottle. “She was saved “two” time's actually,” a person wrote.

Another wrote, “She was ready to risk her life for the second time to get that bottle … wow!”

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways had shared a video on Twitter where some alert RPF personnel saved a man from getting under a moving train. The passenger was trying to deboard a moving train when he slipped and was about to get in the gap between the platform and the train. While sharing the video, the ministry urged passengers to never alight from a moving train or try to board one as it can prove fatal.

