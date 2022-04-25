Watch: Woman Cuts Large Glass Sheet Like a Cake, Leaves Onlookers Stunned

The Internet is an amazing place. Have you ever come across someone for whom cutting a sheet of glass is like a piece of cake? Currently, a video showing a woman cutting a large sheet of glass as if she is cutting a cake has become a new internet sensation.

An Instagram account TechExpress, popular for its never-seen-before amazing videos, recently shared a video of a glass factory where huge sheets of glass were being cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Techzexpress (@techzexpress)



In the viral video, a male and a female worker put a large sheet of glass on the table, and then the female worker starts cutting thin and long pieces of it. With great skill, she cuts the glass from top to bottom at once, and then the piece that comes out of it, the person collects in one place. Looking at the woman’s style of cutting glass, it seems as if she is not cutting glass, but cake or a soft vegetable.

The netizens went berserk after watching the video, which has got more than 3 lakh views so far. Many were impressed by the female worker’s skill and applauded her.

An Internet user wrote about whether the woman was cutting paper. Another wrote that this is the best example of teamwork. Meanwhile, many praised the skills of both and appreciated how adept they have become in their work.

