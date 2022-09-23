Watch: Woman Enjoys Her Ice Cream As Her Adorable Pet Dogs Look on

Dogs are the most loyal pets on the planet. No matter how hard you instigate or tempt them, they won’t react unless they’re told to. Pets are not only our constant companions but also help us when we suffer from a mental health crisis by showing compassion. A video showing a dog reacting to her mother licking an ice cream has gone viral on social media.

You’re killing me over here…😂🦮🍦👅 pic.twitter.com/PGeE6ur3ZD — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) September 21, 2022

Fred Schultz posted a video of a woman enjoying her ice cream while her pet dogs stare at her. Captioned as – “You’re killing me over here…”, the footage shows the dog licking his mouth every time the woman tastes her ice cream. However, it is important to note that none of the dogs reacts as they watch their mom enjoy the dessert.

The dog reacts to the sight of her mom having the ice cream multiple times in the 18-second-long video. As a viewer, you might think he would make a move and try to have a taste himself. However, staying true to the fact that dogs are loyal and disciplined, it doesn’t even move from their position.

The video has gone viral with more than 30 lakh views and over 62,000 likes. Users debated whether it was right to tease the dog or if the woman should have shared her ice cream with the dog. Some users clarified if the dog can digest cow milk.

Can dog eat cow milk? — Sakuraii (@suphachai210) September 22, 2022

No, they don't digest milk sugar well but once a year on a birthday doesn't hurt anything. pic.twitter.com/e7BjszG0DZ — Buck Phillips (@BuckPhillips9) September 22, 2022

To this, another replied – “No, they don’t digest milk sugar well but once a year on a birthday doesn’t hurt anything.”

I would give them their own ice cream

I always do when I want one, take two from the fridge: one for me and one for Gandalf ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XwUe5JPMG1 — Ana Refue (@Anarefue) September 22, 2022

A third user commented on the debate on the microblogging platform and wrote, “I would give them their ice cream I always do when I want one, take two from the fridge: one for me and one for Gandalf.” Gandalf was her dog and she attached a video where users could see Gandalf enjoying his ice cream.

