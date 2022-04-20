WATCH: Woman Faints and Falls Under Train in Argentina, Survives Miraculously

A woman in Buenos Aires, Argentina, had a narrow escape after she fainted and fell underneath a running train but miraculously survived, as reported by The Independent. The chilling incident was caught in one of the CCTVs at the station and was later released by Argentina’s national railway operator Trens Argentinos on Twitter. The woman, who has been identified only as Candela, can be seen standing among the crowd at the Independencia Station in Gonzalez Catan as a train arrives. Suddenly, Candela is seen losing her balance and starting to stumble toward the train which is still running.

Failing to control herself, the woman falls towards the tracks and disappears in the gap between the two carriages of the incoming Belgrano Sur line commuter train. The passengers at the platform are seen horrified by the incident as one woman tries to look away while another puts his hands in the air.

But soon, as the train comes to a halt, people rush to save the woman. One commuter tries to locate Candela under the train and gets down in the gap to rescue her. A crowd is then seen pulling the woman to safety.

Watch the hair-raising video here.

So this happened recently in #BuenosAires #Argentina This woman apparently fainted and she fell under on an oncoming train, BUT SHE SURVIVED! She's now out of the hospital 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EQA2V4foh9 — Diamond Lou®™ 🔞 (@DiamondLouX) April 19, 2022

Following this, the medics arrived at the station and Candela was taken to the hospital in a wheelchair for treatment.

Talking about the incident, Candela told an Argentine TV station that “I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted.” She recalled trying to warn the commuter standing in front of her but said that she doesn’t remember anything else. She added that she can’t even recall when she smashed into the train that day.

“I don’t know how I’m still alive, I’m still trying to make sense of it all,” Candela said.

Candela was kept in the hospital for multiple days after which she was discharged. Reportedly, the woman did not receive any injuries and escaped unscathed from the horrific accident which could have proven fatal for her.

