Watch: Woman Falls From 9th Floor, Gets Up and Walks Away Within Seconds of Falling

A video, which has the internet in shock, shows a 27-year-old woman falling off from an apartment on the 9th floor. Surprisingly, she gets up on her own and walks off from the site.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the woman fell on a heap of snow and after a few seconds of her fall, she can be seen standing up and walking off from the place of incident.

The 32 seconds long video clip, which has been viewed over 10 thousand times, till now on micro blogging site Twitter, left users in a state of shock.

Быстрый спуск с 9го этажа на первый через окно и ни одного перелома. Женщина приземлилась в сугроб, отряхнулась и пошла по своим делам. Сейчас правда она в реанимации с ушибами внутренних органов pic.twitter.com/9dPFjUYFQp — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) January 24, 2020

It comes as no surprise that people called her survival no less than a miracle. A user said, “Mercy of God... Lucky lady.”

Mercy of God... Lucky lady. — Sudhir Desai (@sudhirdesai) January 24, 2020

Other users too echoed the same sentiment:

This is Lord Shiva (Mrutyunjaya) in action... Only he can prevent impending death... He has gifted her life by avoiding her death... She should be grateful from now on and make good use of her life 🙏 — poornachandra kashyap (@FoolMoonBaba) January 24, 2020

Increíble. — El Trabuco (@ElTrabuco6) January 24, 2020

As of now, the 27-yearld woman is in the intensive care unit of Nizhnevartovsk District Hospital. The doctors, as reported by a local news website rt.com, have said that the patient’s condition is severe, but is fortunately not life threatening.

The report also asserts that the authorities concerned are investigating the circumstances under which the incident took place.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.