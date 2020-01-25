Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Woman Falls From 9th Floor, Gets Up and Walks Away Within Seconds of Falling

A video, which has the internet in shock, shows a 27-year-old woman falling off from an apartment on the 9th floor. Surprisingly, she gets up on her own and walks off from the site.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Watch: Woman Falls From 9th Floor, Gets Up and Walks Away Within Seconds of Falling
A video, which has the internet in shock, shows a 27-year-old woman falling off from an apartment on the 9th floor. Surprisingly, she gets up on her own and walks off from the site.

A video, which has the internet in shock, shows a 27-year-old woman falling off from an apartment on the 9th floor. Surprisingly, she gets up on her own and walks off from the site.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the woman fell on a heap of snow and after a few seconds of her fall, she can be seen standing up and walking off from the place of incident.

The 32 seconds long video clip, which has been viewed over 10 thousand times, till now on micro blogging site Twitter, left users in a state of shock.

It comes as no surprise that people called her survival no less than a miracle. A user said, “Mercy of God... Lucky lady.”

Other users too echoed the same sentiment:

As of now, the 27-yearld woman is in the intensive care unit of Nizhnevartovsk District Hospital. The doctors, as reported by a local news website rt.com, have said that the patient’s condition is severe, but is fortunately not life threatening.

The report also asserts that the authorities concerned are investigating the circumstances under which the incident took place.

