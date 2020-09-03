Watch: Woman Falls Through Ceiling of Room in Which Daughter Was Recording Music Video

There is nothing impossible or unconventional in the world of the internet and when it comes to social media, it is best to be prepared for anything and everything under the sun.

The latest video, which has taken the internet by a storm, features a girl recording a video of herself singing. However, the twist is that as she records her singing video, her mother falls from the ceiling. Fortunately, the mother did not sustain any injuries.

According to a report published in the Buzzfeed News, Liz San Millan shared the clip on video-sharing portal TikTok.

Talking to the portal, she said, “Right before she fell, you can see the irritation in my face due to her banging around while she knew I was filming. There are wooden beams in the attic that you’re supposed to step on, but she tripped and stepped right into my ceiling.”

The report mentions that the video has garnered around five million views on TikTok alone.

The video, needless to mention, has also been shared on different social media platforms now.

In the clip, the girl revealed that she was singing a track titled Kindergarten Boyfriend. The track is a part of Heathers: The Musical.

Giving an update about her mother’s condition, Liz stated, “She was shocked at first, which is why she didn’t make any noise or move around, but she is completely fine! Not even a scratch,”

She has also mentioned that the ceiling, through which her mother fell, is still broken and her father is pro-actively working on fixing it. The video is also widely being shared on Instagram.

Have a look at it:

Reactions on the video are of all kinds. A person mentioned the name of the song in the comments for those who are unversed with it. He said, “The song she was singing was kindergarten boyfriend from heathers the musical if you want to know.”

Another person wrote, “The way the piano cuts off when that happened.”