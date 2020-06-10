Watch: Woman Feeds Langoor Rice and Dal inside Her House in West Bengal in This Viral Video

At a time when atrocities against animals are being reported from various states across the nation, a heartwarming video of a woman feeding a langoor inside her house has taken the internet by storm.

In a viral video, a woman from West Bengal's Birbhum district was seen feeding a wholesome meal of rice, dal and vegetables to the langoor sitting on a table.

The video was shared on Facebook by a user named, Chand Das who said that it's his mother who's feeding the animal.

The post earned a lot of praises from netizens, who praised the woman for her kind act.

The video comes at a time when people have been enraged due to the killing of an elephant in Kerala by being fed explosives, a leopard being killed in Guwahati, a cow killed in Himachal Pradesh and a jackal being killed in Tamil Nadu after being fed meat bomb.