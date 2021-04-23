Watch: Woman 'Floats' Around on the Dance Floor, Mesmerizing Footwork Leaves Twitter Impressed

A TikTok video recently went viral where a woman is seen dancing amid what looks like a Chechnyan wedding, enthralling a group of audience with her mind-blowing floating dance performance. The video was reshared by The Sun where the woman, dressed in a black and golden traditional dress, the woman is covering the floor with graceful moves. In between she is also joined by a few men who are enjoying the festivities. The TikTok video was shared by user zalya1 and posted on Twitter on Monday, April 19.

Since then, the video has garnered over 70.6k views. Netizens have expressed surprise at the almost ‘unreal’ dance technique. Sharing the reaction, one user wrote that the dancer must be a barbie doll and definitely not a real woman. While another woman commented that the lady is definitely a human since she saw her feet in the video when she twirls gracefully. And yet netizens fail to decode the secret behind the floating powers of the dancer.

Explaining their interpretation of the dance movement, one user mentioned that it was not until he actually saw her feet that he realised that the woman was not on a hover-board. For some the video was almost like a comic sketch.

However, the dance form seen in the video is a traditional art form called Beryozka. It is a Russian folk dance where a group of women performs in a way that it almost gives a weightless feeling to those watching. The Beryozka Ensemble was formed in 1948 and in this dance form, women take tiny steps and wear long skirts that conceal the movement of their feet. It is also rumoured that the dancers are sworn to secrecy to not reveal the technique.

