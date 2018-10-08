

Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can’t tell, these are MAGGOTS pic.twitter.com/7B3khnDwME

I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers — Isabella (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018



My friends emailed them! We had to literally stop someone from eating it because they didn’t realise

Hi Isabella, we have found your friend's email to our Customer Services team and they are picking this up directly and launching the investigation. Should you require any further assistance from us or have any further questions, please send us a DM. — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) October 4, 2018



Noooooo....just noooooooooo. I'll never even use these ketchup dispensers anywhere every again (I'm in the US) UGH!

Maybe just don't eat at McDonald's ever again? — True Made Foods (@TrueMadeFoods) October 8, 2018



“Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again” really? I think “never going near @McDonalds again” might be a more appropriate response don’t you?

I never use those dispensers. Always ask for the individual packets. Ever since I used the ketchup from them and it was orangish and flavor off. — Jane Dascalos (@jdas2009) October 8, 2018

Maggots and nightmares go hand in hand. But can you imagine maggots on your favorite burger? the nightmare came true for a UK woman who recently found maggots inside a Ketchup dispenser at a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge.To make matters worse for the fast-food chain, the woman in question shared a video of the live maggots, crawling around inside a transparent ketchup dispenser at the outlet.Complaining about the same, she tweeted that was never going near the ketchup dispensers in McDonald's ever again.Isabella claimed that she had complained to a staff member about the maggots but the latter completely ignored her and continued to serve customers. Isabella added that she had to "literally stop someone from eating it."The video, which has been viewed over 42,000 times, finally managed to get the chain's attention. On October 4, a day after Isabella's tweet, McDonald's responded, promising her that than an investigation would be launched immediately.However, damage was already done. With the video going viral, several users swore off McDoland's, with many promising to never be seen within a 10-metre radius of the ketchup dispensers in the burger joints.