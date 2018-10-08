GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watch: Woman Found Maggots Wriggling Inside Ketchup Dispenser At UK McDonald's Outlet

The maggots were found in a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge, UK.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2018, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Woman Found Maggots Wriggling Inside Ketchup Dispenser At UK McDonald's Outlet
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Maggots and nightmares go hand in hand. But can you imagine maggots on your favorite burger? the nightmare came true for a UK woman who recently found maggots inside a Ketchup dispenser at a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge.

To make matters worse for the fast-food chain, the woman in question shared a video of the live maggots, crawling around inside a transparent ketchup dispenser at the outlet.

Complaining about the same, she tweeted that was never going near the ketchup dispensers in McDonald's ever again.

Isabella claimed that she had complained to a staff member about the maggots but the latter completely ignored her and continued to serve customers. Isabella added that she had to "literally stop someone from eating it."





The video, which has been viewed over 42,000 times, finally managed to get the chain's attention. On October 4, a day after Isabella's tweet,  McDonald's responded, promising her that than an investigation would be launched immediately.





However, damage was already done. With the video going viral, several users swore off McDoland's, with many promising to never be seen within a 10-metre radius of the ketchup dispensers in the burger joints.











Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...