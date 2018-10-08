English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Woman Found Maggots Wriggling Inside Ketchup Dispenser At UK McDonald's Outlet
The maggots were found in a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge, UK.
(Image: Twitter)
Maggots and nightmares go hand in hand. But can you imagine maggots on your favorite burger? the nightmare came true for a UK woman who recently found maggots inside a Ketchup dispenser at a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge.
To make matters worse for the fast-food chain, the woman in question shared a video of the live maggots, crawling around inside a transparent ketchup dispenser at the outlet.
Complaining about the same, she tweeted that was never going near the ketchup dispensers in McDonald's ever again.
Isabella claimed that she had complained to a staff member about the maggots but the latter completely ignored her and continued to serve customers. Isabella added that she had to "literally stop someone from eating it."
The video, which has been viewed over 42,000 times, finally managed to get the chain's attention. On October 4, a day after Isabella's tweet, McDonald's responded, promising her that than an investigation would be launched immediately.
However, damage was already done. With the video going viral, several users swore off McDoland's, with many promising to never be seen within a 10-metre radius of the ketchup dispensers in the burger joints.
Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can’t tell, these are MAGGOTS pic.twitter.com/7B3khnDwME
— Isabella (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018
Isabella claimed that she had complained to a staff member about the maggots but the latter completely ignored her and continued to serve customers. Isabella added that she had to "literally stop someone from eating it."
I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers — Isabella (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018
My friends emailed them! We had to literally stop someone from eating it because they didn’t realise
— Isabella (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018
The video, which has been viewed over 42,000 times, finally managed to get the chain's attention. On October 4, a day after Isabella's tweet, McDonald's responded, promising her that than an investigation would be launched immediately.
Hi Isabella, we have found your friend's email to our Customer Services team and they are picking this up directly and launching the investigation. Should you require any further assistance from us or have any further questions, please send us a DM. — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) October 4, 2018
However, damage was already done. With the video going viral, several users swore off McDoland's, with many promising to never be seen within a 10-metre radius of the ketchup dispensers in the burger joints.
Noooooo....just noooooooooo. I'll never even use these ketchup dispensers anywhere every again (I'm in the US) UGH!
— Ronna (@Ronnajowilliams) October 5, 2018
Maybe just don't eat at McDonald's ever again? — True Made Foods (@TrueMadeFoods) October 8, 2018
“Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again” really? I think “never going near @McDonalds again” might be a more appropriate response don’t you?
— Adam Gray (@agsocialmedia) October 7, 2018
I never use those dispensers. Always ask for the individual packets. Ever since I used the ketchup from them and it was orangish and flavor off. — Jane Dascalos (@jdas2009) October 8, 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
