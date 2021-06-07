Watch: Woman Goes Viral after She Records Hilarious Reactions to Her 'Manly Mask'

After a woman tried to pass of mask pained on her face as a real mask, a woman has now started recording the reactions she gt from strangers after freaking them out with her “manly mask".

With the gradual spread of COVID-19, people have been time and again reminded to wear a mask properly when they step out of their homes. Words fall short to describe how important this safety measure is to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. Especially during a time when everyone is stepping outdoors, or travelling in flights and other public transport — they are expected to wear a mask correctly for the safety of others and themselves.

However, no one said it had to be boring. While many have decided to get creative with their masks in the past year, be it the ‘ramen bowl mask’ or the designer diamond masks, this woman’s unusual face mask has left many people confused but have also slightly impressed.

In a video that that has been going viral, the woman in a TikTok video put together a compilation of the reactions she received in public places for her quirky mask, that had a moustache painted on it, giving it the appearance of being a man’s chin. The TikToker documented all the reactions she got when she wore her ‘manly mask’ that gives her the appearance of a bearded man. It can be seen that she is constantly stared at by co-passengers. In the clip, the woman can be seen sitting inside an aeroplane and passengers getting on the plane while staring at her before nudging the person they are with to look at her.

The video went viral on TikTok and has received more than 16 million views. Many commented how the mask looks real and convincing enough to trick anyone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here