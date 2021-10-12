WATCH: Woman Implants Chip In Hand to Unlock Doors and Cupboards With No Keys

With the advancement of technology, nothing seems to be impossible. However, a clip of a girl unlocking electronic doors and cupboards in her house with the help of a chip that she inserted in her hand has left netizens puzzled. In the TikTok video that has gone massively viral, a girl can be seen opening the door of her house by just walking up to the sensors and waving her chipped hand. The woman with the username Chip Girl has claimed that she has got RFID inserted in her right hand on June 25, 2020. Giving the demonstration, she also shared that her husband convinced her to do so.

Her post has garnered over 10 million views on TikTok. It has also been shared on several other social media platforms. The Chip Girl not only shared this clip but also dedicated her whole profile to answer the queries of users about the technology and how she got her chip implanted.

In another clip, she starts by saying that a very small piece of technology of the size of rice grain has been inserted inside her hand. She further shared that the basic function of this chip is to be used as a key by using which they lock up their front door and other places around our house. She also informed about the difference between this technology and a key which can be reprogrammed anytime. This means, if the lady move or someone gets information on her chip, she can easily change the settings.

The Chip Girl also answered several questions about everything in her house being chipped. She can be heard saying, “All we really mean is that it has the capability of being locked."

