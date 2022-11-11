Watch: Woman Kisses Cheetah, Predator Licks Her Cheek In Return 

We often come across mind-blowing videos of human-animal interaction on social media. It is popularly said, “Even the wildest can be tamed with love,” and a recent video of a woman chilling with a cheetah is a testament to the proverb. The video has not only gone viral on the internet but has also left social media users astounded.

The viral video was originally shared on Instagram on October 12, and it recently resurfaced on the photo-sharing platform. “So nice,” read the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cats Lovely (@catslovelyin)



The adorable video opens with a woman and cheetah captured in the same frame as they shower affection on each other. The woman can be seen unperturbed by the predator as she leans in to plant a kiss on its cheek. Much to everyone’s surprise, the cheetah reciprocates the woman’s endearment by licking her face with the utmost tenderness while purring softly. They seem to have formed a strong bond where neither the woman feels afraid of the cheetah nor the wild animal feels threatened by her presence.

Social media users were left amazed by the woman and cheetah’s friendship. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their reactions. “That purr sound,” noted one user adding a heart-eye emoji. Another called the unlikely pair, “So cute.”

“He’s flirting,” joked a third user.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.5 million views and received more than 224k likes on Instagram. However, this is not the first time cheetahs were spotted being friendly with humans. In another viral video, a girl was seen kissing and cuddling with a cheetah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by African animals (@african_animal)



The cute video opened with the spotted animal making a soft purr as it snuggled up to the woman. Soon, both of them nudged their heads against each other as they lay on the ground.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here