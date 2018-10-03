English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH: Woman Miraculously Escapes Death After Almost Falling From Mumbai Local
A dramatic rescue.
(Image: Twitter)
On Tuesday, a woman almost fell off a moving Mumbai local train after she lost her balance. However, she was quickly pulled back inside by alert commuters. The video of the incident was recorded by a fellow passenger and it did not take long for the video to go viral on social media.
In the video, the woman, who is adjusting her earphones, can be seen standing on the edge of the train compartment's footboard when she loses her balance and falls off the train only to be pulled back inside by her co-passengers.
Several users shared the video and thanking the man for his quick-thinking.
Dont travel on footboard, what a lucky escape. #Mumbailocal #MumbaiTrain
@Central_Railway @Central_Railway @PiyushGoyalOffc @PiyushGoyal @awasthis @raydeep @Shehl @k_navjyot @News18India @preetiraghunand pic.twitter.com/icFAgkKpZB
— Vivek Gupta News18 (@imvivekgupta) October 3, 2018
The guy who held her was god-sent...it would have been game over for her otherwise
— The Old Monk (@theoldmonker) October 2, 2018
Was she trying to committ sucide ?
This man is true saviour
— AbraamAditya Singh (@AbraamAditya) October 2, 2018
Omg! This is why we need coaches with closing doors.
— Renison. Pereira (@Renison007) October 2, 2018
It's really bravo,hats up to savior.we must b cautious while standing beside a door in a running train or else.....
— Balaram Ojha (@BalaramOjha5) October 3, 2018
He should definitely be felicitated and reward. Amazing presence of mind.
— Joel Kiny (@joel_kiny) October 2, 2018
