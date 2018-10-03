GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WATCH: Woman Miraculously Escapes Death After Almost Falling From Mumbai Local

A dramatic rescue.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 4:32 PM IST
WATCH: Woman Miraculously Escapes Death After Almost Falling From Mumbai Local
(Image: Twitter)
On Tuesday, a woman almost fell off a moving Mumbai local train after she lost her balance. However, she was quickly pulled back inside by alert commuters. The video of the incident was recorded by a fellow passenger and it did not take long for the video to go viral on social media.

In the video, the woman, who is adjusting her earphones, can be seen standing on the edge of the train compartment's footboard when she loses her balance and falls off the train only to be pulled back inside by her co-passengers.

Several users shared the video and thanking the man for his quick-thinking.

















