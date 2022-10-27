Watch: Woman Pets, Scratches Lion's Head In Viral Video; Internet Reacts

We often come across videos of humans interacting with animals. While most videos are cute and involve pet canines or felines, some of them are dangerously real and hard to believe. A video showing a woman interacting with a lion as if it were her pet has gone viral.

The woman in the video can be seen scratching the lion’s head. A lioness lies next to the lion on the bed, while others can be seen caged behind them. The lion she scratches is also shackled except the shackles do not limit the lion’s movement in any way.

The video seems like an Indian version of the late Steve Irwin’s show. Deemed the “crocodile hunter”, the Australian zookeeper loved animals and was renowned for his love for them.

The lion in the video seems defenceless and doesn’t seem to have any intentions of attacking the woman. It isn’t incorrect to assume that the lions have been tamed and trained in a way to not attack humans on interaction.

However, it isn’t unusual to see humans interact with such dangerous felines. A temple in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi Province, named Wat Pha Luang Ta Bua Yanasampanno, is famously known as “Tiger Temple” as the temple is a sanctuary to innumerable wild animals, especially the Indochinese Tigers. The temple charges a fee and people are allowed to pet the tigers.

The Instagram video in question has more than 22,000 likes and over 4 lakh views. People in the comments asked if the woman wasn’t scared of petting the lion and commented – “Are you not scared?”

Another user suggested that the woman was brave enough only because of the lion being in shackles and commented – “If you dare, do it without the shackles on the lion. Applying force on the animal to show off.”

Do you think the woman is courageous or do you agree with the user’s comments?

