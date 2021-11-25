WATCH: Woman Pulls Off Multiple Flips in a Skirt and High Heels

Netizens are again stunned by the amazing gymnastic stunts of this fitness model. Yes, the mind-blowing national gold medalist gymnast Parul Arora is viral again with another stunt performed by wearing pointed heels and a pleated pink skirt. Parul always likes to keep her fans entertained with her gravity-defying flips. In her latest video, she is seen completing a flip. Everyone knows that doing a flip is quite challenging and that too wearing a skirt and pair of high heels.

Here is the video:

In her Instagram account, she has uploaded the video with the caption, followed by two emojis - a shocked face with an exploding head and a face with an open mouth and cold sweat. Parul is also famous for doing flips in saree where she earlier pulled off an amazing front flip while wearing a purple saree. The latest video on Instagram published on November 12 has grabbed 2.6 million views and tons of comments.

In an unrelated video, a 38-year-old teacher took to Twitter where she was seen doing a smooth gymnastic stunt, which went viral soon. She posted a caption along with it, which said, “In the spirit of being freaking proud of myself and also knowing I’m about to be fat shamed on the Internet, I present to you me, a 38 year old mom and teacher, doing a thing I was afraid to do when I was a 14 year old gymnast.” In the video which garnered 1.8 million views since being posted, Nicole Clemens performed a near-perfect stunt which looked like a mixture of a back-flip and a cartwheel as she stood gracefully after her performance in the six-second-long video.

People were pretty impressed by the flexibility of the lady. A user, who was apparently the parent to a student of Nicole’s wrote, “Impressive! Gymnast and my daughter’s favorite teacher. You rock!”

