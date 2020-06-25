Watch: Woman Puts Desi Spin on Mozart's 40th Symphony, Leaves Netizens Impressed

Each field of art has an expert which has stayed unbeaten for time immemorial. When it comes to painting, no one has ever tried to even reach anywhere close to Pablo Picasso. Similarly, Austrian musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is better known as one of the finest artists during the classical period.

One of the toughest creations by Mozart was his symphony No. 40 in G minor, K 550, written in 1788. Performing a typical symphony would take about 25 minutes, yet it has been said that Mozart never heard his 40th Symphony performed.

While Mozart’s knowledge of music made his 40th symphony distinct and unique, a classical singer from West Bengal has been winning hearts online with her composition of Mozart’s symphony along with the Hindi swaras.

Samadipta Mukherjee shared a performance video on the occasion of World Music Day celebrated on June 21. “Mozart Symphony 40… W.A. Mozart Symphony 40 (Molto Allegro) G minor, K-550 — By Samadipta Mukherjee. #WorldMusicDay, #Samadipta, #Mozart, #Symphony40,” she captioned it.

The video has received over two thousand likes, with more than 500 comments appreciating the talent of the young lady. A user complimented, “Wonderful. I can see she would make a wonderful Soprano. She is pretty with such sweet voice and control over her voice. Just brilliant.”

Another user shared additional information on the composition. He mentioned, “Salil Chowdhry borrowed this tune to compose Is Liye Mujse Tu Pyar Na Barha. It is sung by Talat Mahmood and Lata in film Chhaya of Hrishikesh Mukherjee.”



