WATCH: Woman Puts Her Hand Inside Beluga Whale's Mouth For Oral Check-up

Like humans, animals too, have their medical needs and regular checks ups to track health is a must for them as well. Unlike humans, they obviously can’t communicate their problems in words and that makes the job a bit trickier for vets. However, the whale trainer seen in this now-viral video seems to have developed a way to connect to the voice creature.

The video which was originally shared on the official page of Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, USA, shows the women’s interaction with the beluga whale during the animal’s regular oral checkups. She puts her hand inside the mouth of the whale for a check-up and the animal also responds by patiently waiting.

Satisfied after the checkup, the woman gives a light pat to the whale indicating that all is well and treats the animal with two small fishes. The video was later reshared on Instagram page @yournaturegram

Watch the video here:

The adorable interaction between the whale and the trainer has garnered over 6 crore views along with over 40 lakh likes on Instagram.

Reacting to the clip, uses could not stop themselves from gushing over the whale’s cuteness. “Look how cute they are,” wrote a user in her comment.

One of the users was so impressed by the whale that she expressed the desire to have one as a pet. She wrote, “Omg I want one. So cute!”

However, there were also others who felt that the best way to help the whales was to leave them in their natural environment- the ocean. “Although very cute, don’t be seduced by this! These animals will never know the ocean, SET THEM FREE!”

Can’t get over the cuteness of the whale? Head to the other video on Mystic Aquarium’s Instagram page. Their feed is full of similar adorable videos that can make you smile oven on the roughest days.

