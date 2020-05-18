Watch: Woman Recreates Mario Kart with Laundry Basket and Treadmill in This TikTok Video

Prolonged duration at homes has rendered many people restless. While some have taken to imbibing new hobbies, others have been thinking of new ways to keep everyone entertained.

A TikTok user has utilised the time to come up with a home version of Mario Kart. The hilarious imitation has taken over the internet.

The video shows the user traversing a treadmill while sitting inside a laundry basket. The woman can be also seen wearing a helmet for safety.

Replicating the popular video game, the user goes over the treadmill at three different speeds -starting from 1 mile per hour (mph) to 7 mph.

While the slower versions fair well for the woman; during her journey at 6 and 7 miles per hour, she flips over on the treadmill and manages to cushion her fall with some pillows placed in front of the wall.

A spin-off of the legendary Super Mario series, Mario Kart is a series of go-kart style racing video games, also developed by Nintendo.

Shared on TikTok originally, the replication of Mario Kart at home video has garnered over 16 million views. It has been shared on other social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit also.

The post was flooded with several hilarious comments as well. While one TikTok user asked for a part 2, another user tagged the video to be the "funniest" thing on internet.

"RIP BACKBONE," read another comment. While a user brought notice to the fact that the woman in the video was wearing a helmet for the "adventure".



