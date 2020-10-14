Watch: Woman Regrets Showing off Engagement Ring after Her Dog Almost Eats It

Announcing your engagement could bring some wild reactions from your friends and family members but a recent video shows that even your dog can exhibit some unexpected reactions.

A video posted on sub reddit r/whatcouldgowrong shows everything that could go wrong when you place your engagement ring on your pet dog’s face.

In the eleven second video posted by u/DanyHeatley50in07 earlier this week, the owner places her solitaire ring on the dog’s face and asks it to stay so that the ring could be balanced on its face. However, little did she know that within fraction of a second, the dog would flip the ring from its face and catch it in its mouth. The dog does it after someone in the background makes some sound. That is when we all gasp in horror just like the lady who probably fed her dog with the shining rock.

The video has received over 31.8k upvotes on the social media platform and netizens are wondering why the lady did what she did. One of the users said that the dog was obviously under the impression that the ring was some sort of snack and followed the instructions that he was usually trained for.

“Clearly this is a treat routine. What did she say after stay? Was it the command for chomp or just a random single syllable word that dog took for chomp?

Either way she's a moron.”

One of the users who was deep into solving the case, commented, “Someone else said Thor, which is the dog's name going by the video. Edit: Thor is the other dog that she tells to go away. He comes back later in the video and the guy is trying to call him again.”

While some said that if it is her dog and she is aware of its training, then maybe she did it deliberately. A user commented, “this is what im saying, i suspect this is a fake - she intended for this to happen. or shes actually this f-- stupid hahahahahahahaha (sic)”