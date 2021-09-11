WATCH: Woman Relocates Bee Colony With Bare Hands, Saves Whole Swarm

If you are an avid social media user, you would know that there's no scarcity of incredible videos that have the ability to leave you amazed. Doubt that claim? Wait,till you see this video of this beekeeper woman moving a bee colony from under a table. Now, you might think that we have gone crazy to hype her regular job but there's something you need to know. The woman named Erika Thompson performed this incredible bee colony transfer with her bare hands.

Erika, who manages the Instagram page 'texasbeeworks',shared this incredible video in one of her recent uploads along with a caption giving details about the incident. The video starts off with the visual of a bee colony placed under a table in a house's backyard. Erika starts moving the bees to a bee box placed on the ground without any protective gear. She calmly moves them away from the table and is also seen using spray equipment in the process. After the completion of the transfer, Erika lifts the bee box and moves it away at a different place.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTQCkZSnSrj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Since being shared online, the IGTV video has garnered over 5.5 lakh views along with several comments from Instagram users. Posting their reactions, users expressed amazement at Erika's skill and said that she made the job look too easy. Intrigued by her encounters, a user enquired why don't the bees attack her, she wrote, "I still don't get it. Why does it not bite you thinking you might hurt their queen?"

Another user thanked Erika for saving the bees and commented, “You’re amazing! Thanks for what you do!"

Meanwhile, a user was reminded of her personal experience of assisting a beekeeper by the video. "One of my favourite experiences was a local beekeeper letting me help them to get the swarmto the new hive box," she wrote.

