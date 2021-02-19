News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»WATCH: Woman Running in Heels on Rocks Has Left Twitter in Sheer Amusement
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Woman Running in Heels on Rocks Has Left Twitter in Sheer Amusement

Video grab of woman running in heels. (Credit: Twitter)

Video grab of woman running in heels. (Credit: Twitter)

In an attempt to recreate the video, the woman ran through a field instead of pavement with the heels on. The video spread like a wildfire and viewers were left stunned.

A woman is being hailed as TikTok’s latest hero after her video running in unusually high heels created a buzz on the social media platform. The user, who goes by the name @feliciamonique08, has left viewers in awe by replicating a challenge by another TikToker, who shared the video asking ‘Bitch, who can’t run in heels?’ and dashing across the pavement in four different pair of high heels while ‘Jelly Jam’ from SpongeBob Squarepants plays in the background.

A Twitter user shared the clip on February 12.

The clip is a compilation of @feliciamonique08 running on concrete, asphalt and grass at a faster speed and never once tripping.

It is captioned, ‘the power she has’.

Since it has been shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed more than six million times, gathered more than three lakh likes and retweeted more than 52,000 times. People are spellbound by skils and many couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on it.

Several women made fun of themselves for not even being able to walk in high heels.

The video was followed by some hilarious tweets as well in response to it.

A user wrote that his ankle broke thrice while watching the video.

Another one said that she is scared she might break her ankle.

A user asked why is Tom Brady the greatest athlete of all time.

Several women poked fun at themselves.

can you run in heels?


Next Story

