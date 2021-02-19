WATCH: Woman Running in Heels on Rocks Has Left Twitter in Sheer Amusement

A woman is being hailed as TikTok’s latest hero after her video running in unusually high heels created a buzz on the social media platform. The user, who goes by the name @feliciamonique08, has left viewers in awe by replicating a challenge by another TikToker, who shared the video asking ‘Bitch, who can’t run in heels?’ and dashing across the pavement in four different pair of high heels while ‘Jelly Jam’ from SpongeBob Squarepants plays in the background.

In an attempt to recreate the video, the woman ran through a field instead of pavement with the heels on. The video spread like a wildfire and viewers were left stunned.

A Twitter user shared the clip on February 12.

The clip is a compilation of @feliciamonique08 running on concrete, asphalt and grass at a faster speed and never once tripping.

It is captioned, ‘the power she has’.

Since it has been shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed more than six million times, gathered more than three lakh likes and retweeted more than 52,000 times. People are spellbound by skils and many couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on it.

Several women made fun of themselves for not even being able to walk in high heels.

The video was followed by some hilarious tweets as well in response to it.

One thing about it, she gonna get away if there’s trouble.— LOfficielEbony, JD (@LOfficielEbony) February 12, 2021

A user wrote that his ankle broke thrice while watching the video.

And my ankle broke 3 different times during this video— Brandon Keller (@prkchop1977) February 13, 2021

Another one said that she is scared she might break her ankle.

I am so scared she’s gonna break her ankles one of these days but I love it pic.twitter.com/XDCKoQZ9sR— Taisha Perez (@TaishaMPerez) February 12, 2021

A user asked why is Tom Brady the greatest athlete of all time.

& they wanna call Tom Brady the greatest athlete???— mojo bojo (@Mady_bojo) February 12, 2021

Several women poked fun at themselves.

And then there's me: pic.twitter.com/H3LUs77o55— Shake N Bake (@bebe_ego23) February 12, 2021

Anyone else’s ankles if they try that pic.twitter.com/jE75zZlaxQ— NB🇬🇭 (@N1NOBROWN) February 12, 2021

can you run in heels?