WATCH: Woman Sat On a Pumpkin For a Halloween Snap. Here's What Happened Next

The spookiest festival of the year is here and it is filled with Jack-o’-lantern decors, spiders, corn mazes, and other spooky stuff. That calls for some autumn clicks. This woman was hoping to fill her camera roll with some Halloween snaps but it did not turn out to be the way she expected. The woman can be seen walking over to a pumpkin decor patch at the side of what looks like a corn maze. She sits down on a larger pumpkin and grabs a smaller one, ready to pose. But the larger pumpkin squashes and she falls on the ground. The camera pans closer and shows the mess on the ground before the video cuts off. The clip has almost 800,000 views since being posted on Twitter on Saturday. Take a peek here:

Social media users are laughing out loud over the clip. Many reminded the user of the ‘you break it you buy it’ rule. Some wondered whether she had to indeed pay for it. Others joked that is how pumpkins turn into squashes. Meanwhile, a user took it upon themselves to add to the ‘They don’t make ‘em like that anymore’ meme trend. “They just don’t make pumpkins like they used to,” the Twitter user wrote.

They just don’t make pumpkins like they used to — Vicki VanderHorn (@annticki) October 29, 2022

Another comment read, “How to test for an over ripe pumpkin.”

How to test for an over ripe pumpkin. — Ricjuani (@ricjuani) October 29, 2022

A third user commented, “Big fat round or small, that Pumpkin said no way you’ve pulled the last straw! DON’T SIT ON ME!”

Big fat round or small that Pumpkin 🎃 said no way you’ve pulled the last straw! DON’T SIT ON ME 🤮🙊😂 — Usha (@UshaP) October 29, 2022

Some users mentioned they would never sit on a pumpkin. Not even for a great Instagram click. Pumpkins on Halloween are quite common. In fact, they have a long history of being associated with Halloween. The association came from an Irish myth about Stingy Jack. He tricked the Devil for his own monetary gain. When Jack died, he was neither allowed into heaven nor into hell, so Jack was to roam the earth for eternity. In Ireland, people carve demonic faces out of turnips to frighten away Jack’s wandering soul. When they migrated to the U.S., they began carving jack-o’-lanterns from pumpkins.

