WATCH: Woman Saving a Turtle on a Busy Road in Viral Video is Winning Hearts Online

It is indeed true that not all heroes wear capes. A recent video of a woman rescuing a turtle stranded on the street is going viral for all the right reasons. It has garnered over 45,000 views so far and seems to have impressed Twitterati immensely. The video clip shared shows how a woman seen in comfy athleisure spots a turtle stranded in the middle of the road. Upon seeing it, she wasted no time and ran to the middle of the road to help the innocent creature. She carefully picked the turtle off the busy road with the help of towels and released it on a grassy patch.

Her angelic deed has been garnering the love and appreciation of people from around the world. This heartwarming video has attained more than 800 likes and 45,000 views so far. Netizens are applauding the woman for her selfless deed and sharing some heartfelt reactions.

This is not the first instance where someone went out of the way to help an innocent animal. Here are some of the viral videos where humans got wings to help save the animals.

In this viral videos, a man is seen guiding a little rabbit away from a raging fire. On seeing the trees and bushes ablaze, the man rushed towards the leaping rabbit and jumped in to save it from burning.

Another animal rescue video that gained over 60.8k views and over 3000 likes shows how an elderly man leapt into the pond to save his pet from the clenched jaws of the deadly alligator.

This old man heading towards his car saw a pigeon stranded on the road, unable to fly. To save it from accident, he immediately picked the pigeon and left it on the pavement away from the busy road.

