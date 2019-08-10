Watch: Woman Shares Video of Spider Devouring a Bat It Captured In Its Web

A woman in the United States got to witness a bizarre incident worthy of a horror movie.

Annette Alaniz Guajardo said she saw a giant spider devouring a bat just as she was leaving her home in Texas for work on Wednesday, ABC News reported.

The bat, who was trapped in the web of the black and yellow garden spider (Argiope aurantia), was dead when Guajardo returned home.

“I love the country,” she captioned a video of the incident on Facebook.

“That is a rare sight,” one Facebook user commented.

In June, a couple in Australia was left horrified after seeing an enormous hairy spider eating a possum at a ski lodge in Tasmania.

Matt Bertone, an entomologist with the NCSU Plant Disease and Insect Clinic, told ABC 11 that Argiope aurantia spiders aren’t a threat to humans. However, they’re known to make a meal of flies, insects, bees, and other large animals, such as bats.

According to the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology’s Animal Diversity Web, Argiope aurantia spiders are common to parts of United States, Canada, Central America, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

The spider species is commonly known as the yellow garden spider, black and yellow garden spider, golden garden spider, writing spider, zigzag spider, corn spider, or McKinley spider.

“Its scientific Latin name translates to "gilded silver-face" (the genus name Argiope meaning "silver-face", while the specific epithet aurantia means "gilded"). Males range from 5–9 mm (0.20–0.35 in); females range from 19–28 mm (0.75–1.10 in),” according to Encyclopaedia of Life.

“These spiders may bite if disturbed or harassed, but the venom is harmless to non-allergic humans, roughly equivalent to a bumblebee sting in intensity.”

