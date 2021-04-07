Watch: Woman Shares What It's Like to Sleep With Her Baby, Internet Mommies Can't Help But Agree

A new mom shared a rather funny incident on social media. In the video which has been recorded by the home security cameras, one can see how her baby is playing with her face while she is sleeping. The clip shared in time lapse mode shows how the baby has quite literally got on to his mother’s face and is playing around. To add some fun element to the video, the mother named Sumala Chuencharoenwong has added a peppy track titled ‘Best Ever (feat. Ayo & Teo)’.

The Instagram reel went viral in no time with people leaving all kind of reactions in the comments section. Some users have highlighted the troubles of being a new parent while a bunch of other left funny reactions on the post. One instagrammer who seemed to have gone through the same trouble suggested that they get a crib mattress. She wrote, “My heart goes out to you sis …we did family bed forever but lack of sleep was aging me and no one was resting good…so we took crib mattress and put it at foot of bed…and it was a good transition for everyone.”

A different user who was impressed by the mother’s patience said, “These videos crack me up, he’s so funny… and you mom… are so patient”, another person dropped in a funny remark by saying that the mom should wear a helmet while sleeping. He said, “I so want to tell you to sleep with a helmet on.”

The video recorded on March 24 was shared three days ago on Instagram. Till now the funny and adorable post has crossed the 200 likes benchmark. On the reel video, Sumala has written, “Have kid!! They said.. you’ll get kick on the face. I’m telling you”. Another interesting thing to note in the video is that the baby does not trouble or play around the father who is also seen sleeping on the same bed.

