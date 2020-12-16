Watch: Woman Shows Unbelievable Hack of Resealing Open Packet of Chips in Viral Video

The video of a woman showing unbelievable hack to reseal the packet of half-eaten chips without using any additional tool has gone viral. (Credit: @2stuntish)

There are several videos of life-saving hacks doing round on the internet. These hacks are quite useful in our day-to-day life. In the latest online buzz, a video of a woman showing unbelievable hack to reseal the packet of half-eaten chips without using any additional tool is doing rounds on the internet.

The video shared by an Instagram page named 2stuntish shows a woman first folding the corners of the chips’ bag inwards to make a triangle-like shape. Then, she turned the bag of chips and rolled the packet inwards till the packet can be folded without crushing the chips.

In the next step, she turned back the two flaps which were created at the corner of the packets to form a simple and effective seal for the bag. The caption of the post reads, “To the bin, oh chip clips @butterhag.”

As soon as the video was posted online, it prompted several reactions and has been shared by several social media users across various platforms. Many of the users find the hack quite useful as a bag of chips is often preferred to satiate the cravings, however, it is tough to reseal the half-eaten packet.

Now the video has solved their issues, as a user has commented, “Clap clap, great idea!” while others find the hack “cool”. A third user has a quirky reply, which reads, “You just killed a silicon valley wannabe's dream of becoming billionaire by developing an automatic chips bag clipper with Artificial intelligence built in.”

Earlier, a similar video was surfaced on the internet where a woman used the same folding method to re-pack the bag of chips. The 29-seconds clip was shared on Facebook by Michelle O’Brien with an interesting caption which reads, "Apparently we have been closing the chip bags wrong.”

The video grabbed many eyeballs as it has garnered over eight thousand likes and seven thousand comments. While many have praised the trick, some have also joked about who leaves the chips in the pack once it is open. A user wrote, "This is useful, for the small few people who don’t eat a whole bag of chips,” while another commented, "Oh shit I do that already, with a cloth pin. Extra security."

"Why close it? Let’s eat the rest!" reads another comment. Well, the hacks really seem to be quite helpful. Moreover, if you fail to follow the instructions carefully, it is always easy to go back to the old tricks of using hairpins and cloth pins to seal the pack.