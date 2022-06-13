WATCH: Woman Sings Coke Studio's 'Pasoori' While Cooking in Kitchen in Viral Video

Pasoori, sung by Pakistani artistes Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, was featured on Season 14 of Coke Studio. Ever since the song was released, we have come across various creative Instagram Reels. From dancing videos to people trying their hands on the instrumental version of the song, the craze around Pasoori is not dying anytime soon. One cannot just stop humming the peppy track. Now a video of a woman singing the song while doing her kitchen chores is going viral on social media.

The video was shared by Shalini Dubey, who is a singer and a performer, on her personal Instagram account. In the video, the girl is singing the hit track in her soulful voice while working in the kitchen. Posted on May 16, the clip has amassed more than 8.3 million views so far. “Pasoori in kitchen. @shreya_dubey2405 captured me while singing in the kitchen …this is my favourite place to sing,” the caption of the post read.

The girl’s talent has prompted users to leave fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. “Nice voice,” an Instagram user complemented, while another wrote, “I was just unable to stop listening to her voice is fire.”

A couple of people urged the girl to stop cooking, instead start singing. “Better than the original one,” a third commented. “Your voice is from heaven. Why don’t you make a remix or female version of that song?” a comment on the post read.

A few days ago, a girl took the internet by storm as she played the tunes of Pasoori on Veena. Instagram users were totally impressed with Kushala’s skill set of playing the instruement.

The video opened with Kushala saying “What if the song Pasoori was played on veena?” Following this, she starts playing the tunes on the instrument. Her rendition of the song Pasoori went viral on social media.

