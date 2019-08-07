Watch: Woman Spots Snake Slithering across Fuel Pump-screen to Find Its Way Out

A woman in the United States couldn’t believe her eyes after she spotted a snake slithering inside a digital fuel pump at a station.

Holly Malkames told McClatchy news group that at first she thought the snake was fake or that the station had played an “awfully cruel” prank on her.

“Some of the stations will have those entertainment videos on there,” Holly Malkames told local KCTV network. “I thought maybe it was one of those, kind of a trick.”

But once the snake’s head appeared under the screen, there was little doubt in Holly’s mind about what she had just witnessed while filling up her vehicle in Gardner, Kansas.

“I knew it was real then so I grabbed my phone to take the video,” Holly told McClatchy. “I didn’t think my friends would believe me. Plus, I wanted to show the attendants inside so they could do something to get the snake out.”

The video, posted by Malkames on Facebook, shows the snake slithering across the screen to find a way out of the pump.

Holly said the gas station rescued the snake after she alerted the manager even though she is still apprehensive that it was a baby snake that got caught and the mother was never found.

“I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump,” she told ABC News.

