Watch: Woman Starts Smoking Inside US Flight, Kicked Off Airplane

A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight to Florida recently drew the ire of her fellow passengers and got escorted off the airplane when she took out a cigarette, lit it, and started smoking inside the cabin. As the plane was heading towards the terminal after a safe landing in the wee hours of Tuesday, the woman reportedly lit a cigarette. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on the Internet in which the woman is seen being booted off from the flight, escorted by police officials. “Do you have a bag? Come on, Let’s go,” an officer is heard saying as he goes through the overhead compartments to look for the woman’s belongings.

“She literally took a cigarette out and just started smoking. I wondered if this is real,” exclaimed Alexa Majdalawi in an interview to Fox News. Alexa was flabbergasted by what she witnessed on her flight from Detroit to Fort Lauderdale. And so were the fellow travellers.

Watch the video here:

After the flight landed at the Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, it took the plane a whole hour to taxi up at the terminal. It seems that the hour-long wait made the woman anxious, and without even caring for other passengers or the fact that she’s in a flight, she lit a cigarette and started smoking, which drew scorns from the fellow passengers, including the asthmatic, Alexa Majdalawi.

Fox News said Alexa alleged that the woman turned around and started blowing the smoke on her face on being asked to stop. She and other passengers brought it to notice of the flight attendants, who then called the law enforcement officers to apprehend the woman for her actions. However, according to authorities, no arrest was made.

Smoking on flights is prohibited in all flights worldwide, beginning from 1988, and bans have been imposed, albeit in a piecemeal manner. For the flights coming in and out of the United States of America, smoking is banned since 2000. If caught, a fine of up to $4000 can be imposed.

