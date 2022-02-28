WATCH: Woman Stitches Rs 18 Lakh Gold Beads to Burqas, Nabbed at Hyderabad Airport

In the latest series of incidents of smuggled gold being dug out, the yellow metal worth about ₹18 lakh and weighing 350 grams were seized from a female passenger on Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had tried to pass off the gold as stitched beads, coated with rhodium on burqas, Hyderabad Customs’s official Twitter handle shared the information. A case has been registered against this passenger and further investigation is underway.

On 27.02.22,Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439. Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas.@cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/xlGSF2vUa4— Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) February 27, 2022

This incident took place a month after a similar gold smuggling case at the same airport. Customs officials claimed on January 22 that gold worth Rs 1.36 crore was confiscated from a passenger at the airport in Hyderabad. On January 21, the passenger came on flight 6E 025 from Dubai. Officials discovered 2.71 kg of gold items worth Rs 1.36 crore on him and seized them. Gold chains and gold paste were hidden Inside hand luggage and check-in luggage.

On 21.01.22, Hyderabad Customs has detected and seized 2715.800 gms of gold items valued at Rs.1.36Crores from a male pax who arrived by 6E 025 from Dubai. Gold chains and gold in paste form were concealed inside hand baggage and check-in baggage. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd pic.twitter.com/aIDzWEkEhW— Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 22, 2022

Of late, there have been various instances of gold smuggling that Hyderabad airport has seen. Customs authorities confiscated 1.48 kg gold worth Rs 72.80 lakh from three female travellers who arrived from Dubai on January 11. Three distinct cases resulted in the seizure of the gold. Two of the passengers hid the money in their underwear, while the third put it in his rectum. Officials discovered 442.6 grams of gold worth Rs 21.70 lakh from a traveller who landed from Dubai on January 10. The gold in paste form was hidden inside a specially sewn undergarment compartment.

They had retrieved gold in paste form from a passenger the day before, who had hidden it in bandages attached to both legs' calves. Officials confiscated 330 grams of gold wires with white rhodium plating polish worth Rs 16.18 lakh from a male traveller arriving from Dubai on January 7. The gold was hidden inside a trolley bag's metal frame.

