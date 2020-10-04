Watch: Woman Struggles to Rescue Deer Stuck in Hammock in Viral Video

Social media often present us with several animal rescue stories and at times netizens come across certain videos, which leave them with a feeling of kindness and joy. One such video of a woman helping a deer who stuck in a hammock with its antlers and trying to free itself is winning hearts of netizens.
The video is Shared by Fuzzyfawn wildlife on Instagram and explained the whole incident.
Explaining the whole situation, the caption read, “Deer Hammock. My 8 point friend got into a little bit of a situation. The hammock was so tightly embedded on his antlers from thrashing. After he was sedated it took almost 10 minutes to cut the hammock off.”
My 8 point friend got into a little bit of a situation. The hammock was so tightly embedded on his antlers from thrashing. After he was sedated it took almost 10 minutes to cut the hammock off. It was extremely hard to cut from being soaking wet, lots of twigs, branches and wet leaves entangled with it. After everything was cut off I gave him a reversal, it took about 10 minutes for him to fully wake up. First time I ever saw one get up that fast and immediately jump a fence.... he was out of sight in seconds Thank you so much @amherstpoliceny Cyndi for always willing to assist!!
The caption added that it was extremely hard to cut from being soaking wet, lots of twigs, branches and wet leaves entangled with it. After the hammock was cut off, Fuzzy gave him a reversal and it took about 10 minutes for him to fully wake up.
Fuzzy, the woman who saved the deer stated that it was the first time she ever saw one get up that fast and immediately jump a fence. She also thanked the Amherst Police to assist her during the rescue.
Ever since the video has been shared it has garnered over 33,000 views, more than 7200 likes and tons of reactions. Netizens poured love and appreciation for the lady for kind efforts. A user commented, “Such tedious work saving your friend! You are the best! What a great friend you have too.” another user wrote, “Oh My Goodness. You did it again, saved the day.”
Earlier also, Fuzzy rescued a deer who was stuck in the fence. She shared the video on Instagram and request people to close the fence carefully if they have gaps.
Not sure how long Prince was stuck. Usually in these situations if nothing is broken and no bad injuries I can get them out and they are on their way. Having his leg stuck that high up with hoof separated because of the chain link fence I wasn’t sure if anything was broken or injured badly. I sedated him for safety and transportation. The gentleman who called helped me lift him straight up and over. Once home I checked for breaks, thankfully none. His hair is rubbed off and red in many spots, a few scratches from thrashing. After waking up I could tell he still had loss of circulation in his leg. I’m happy to see him up and semi using it. Few more days and I think he’ll be ok. This is a huge problem with an older fawn. Prince is about 5 months old. He could jump that fence with no worries but I’m positive he’s walked through that 12” gap countless times following mom after she jumped it. All summer fawns walk through these openings and then one day those few extra pounds (we all get them) makes it impossible to continue through. If you have gaps in your fencing please try to close them up. Before I left we put a board up to match the stockade fencing Make sure you swipe to see full video #bestnonpayingjobever
She is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.