Watch: Woman Struggles to Rescue Deer Stuck in Hammock in Viral Video

Social media often present us with several animal rescue stories and at times netizens come across certain videos, which leave them with a feeling of kindness and joy. One such video of a woman helping a deer who stuck in a hammock with its antlers and trying to free itself is winning hearts of netizens.

The video is Shared by Fuzzyfawn wildlife on Instagram and explained the whole incident.

Explaining the whole situation, the caption read, “Deer Hammock. My 8 point friend got into a little bit of a situation. The hammock was so tightly embedded on his antlers from thrashing. After he was sedated it took almost 10 minutes to cut the hammock off.”

The caption added that it was extremely hard to cut from being soaking wet, lots of twigs, branches and wet leaves entangled with it. After the hammock was cut off, Fuzzy gave him a reversal and it took about 10 minutes for him to fully wake up.

Fuzzy, the woman who saved the deer stated that it was the first time she ever saw one get up that fast and immediately jump a fence. She also thanked the Amherst Police to assist her during the rescue.

Ever since the video has been shared it has garnered over 33,000 views, more than 7200 likes and tons of reactions. Netizens poured love and appreciation for the lady for kind efforts. A user commented, “Such tedious work saving your friend! You are the best! What a great friend you have too.” another user wrote, “Oh My Goodness. You did it again, saved the day.”

Earlier also, Fuzzy rescued a deer who was stuck in the fence. She shared the video on Instagram and request people to close the fence carefully if they have gaps.

She is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.