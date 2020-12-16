WATCH: Woman Struggles to Save Her Dog under Massive Sea Foam along the Australian Coast

Torrential downpours and gusty winds have pummeled Australia’s northeast coast. The foam caused by the heavy rains swallowed up a dog who had a lucky escape amid the adverse weather conditions. The pet pooch was miraculously found by its owner who saved it from a rising tide of sea foam.

The dramatic event was captured on live TV where the four-legged pet was reunited with its distraught owner. A video has surfaced online wherein a woman clad in a white bathing suit can be seen wading through the muck desperately looking for her dog, Hazel. The recording taken at the Gold Coast’s Snapper Rocks in Byron Bay has now gone viral on several social media platforms. While she continues calling out Hazel’s name, others join her in the search.

The pup’s owner tried hard to locate Hazel who’d gotten lost in the sea foam, at the Main Beach about two hours south of Brisbane. The frantic cry of the dog owner was caught by a 7NEWS Queensland weatherman, who later joined her is the forage, the clip shows. The woman shouted the pup’s name as she went rummaging the churning brown bubbles.

The agonising hunt finally comes to an end on a happy note before long. She successfully sees her pet doggo emerge, scoops and then takes her safely into arms.

A BBC report claims that the popular tourist destination is depleted following previous erosions. High tides and severe rain pounded more than 600 miles of Australia’s eastern coastline. The local mayor Simon Richardson told the portal that the beaches around Byron Bay have all disappeared. Tides as high as 26 feet were recorded and more than 2,000 homes lost power.

Surf Life Saving NSW’s Steve Pearce informed reporters, “We’re seeing the largest coastal erosion we’ve seen in many years, particularly around the Byron Bay area, which is completely changing the entire landscape of the beaches.” Gold Coast locals described the conditions as cyclonic, and even negotiated debris coming off buildings.

The bizarre sea foam is churned by powerful waves and is turning the water into thick, brown bubbles. Tidal inundation at several locations and flooding on the foreshore of Brisbane’s east, posed threat to homes. The extreme weather which has been lashing the south-east Queensland and northern NSW coast is expected to continue.