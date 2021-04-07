Watch: Woman Swiftly Changes Into New Dress During Dance Performance, Leaves Netizens Amazed

Internet has become a great stage for all those who want to showcase their skills. Dance performances by individuals or groups particularly stun everyone. Their innate talent and amazing dancing skills keep viewers glued to their screens. One such recent video of a dance performance may do just the same to you.

The video shared by filmmaker Shirish Kunder falls in the must watch category. Kunder took to Instagram to share the clip. It starts with a woman wearing a bright blue-coloured dress, approaches her dance partner as the text, “she’s got the wrong dress on,” appears on the screen. While the male partner looks a little confused, his female counterpart taps him on the shoulder to reassure that it’s alright.

The duo then proceeds to the dance floor to start their performance.

Further in the video, the text shows “look closely!” flashes on the screen. They start their performance and as the clip goes on, it shows the woman in a heartbeat changing into a matching gold and black dress to match that of her partner’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirish Kunder (@shirishkunder)

While, details about the dance performance or place are not mentioned in the video or caption, it sure looks from a dance competition. However, it not only stunned the male dancer, but also netizens. Several users were surprised at the smooth yet amazing costume change by the women and lauded her talent with a choice of emojis in the comments section.

Many users used superlatives of “wow” and “amazing” with hearts and clapping hands emojis to express their delight. Another user after watching the video clip “multiple times” wrote she “figured” the mystery. She further added that she “won’t spoil it for others so it’s for me to know”.

Meanwhile, Shirish Kunder’s last release ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ didn’t receive a good response. The crime thriller was written and directed by Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. The film opted for an OTT release and starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee.

