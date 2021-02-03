News18 Logo

Watch: Woman Takes Elderly Bat Out to 'Fly' Every Day So That He Can Relive His Youth
Watch: Woman Takes Elderly Bat Out to 'Fly' Every Day So That He Can Relive His Youth

A 33-year-old bat goes out on tour every night to relive his flying days | Image credit: Twitter

Statler the adorable elderly bat in the viral video is 33-years-old and lives at the Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas.

Even though bats have been getting a lot of negative press in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still a very fascinating species. Though mostly associated with the night, darkness, and all things scary, they can be quite cute at times. And even though they are mostly portrayed as violent and associated with killing, thanks to all the vampire fiction, most bats are quite and vegetarian animals who just like to fly in the dark. A video of a very senior bat trying to fly is currently going viral on social media on account of its cuteness.

The video is captioned: “33-Year-Old Bat: I am the night. Caretakers: You are an adorable senior citizen.” In the video, a woman holds an elderly bat as he goes out for his daily “flight” just like a dog goes out for their daily walks. “Because of all his injuries and his age, we hold him,” narrates the woman in the video. He “flies” to the kitchen, grabs some fresh fruits, and “looks around as if he’s actually flying.”

She says “Maybe he’s thinking about his younger years.” Watch the adorable video here:

The video has already amassed over 3 million views and people can’t stop talking about it.

The bat is named Statler and lives at the Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas. According to then, he might be the oldest bat in captivity because of his advanced age, 33. The Indian Flying Fox, Statler’s species, has an expectancy of about 31 years.

“Statler loves to recline in a hammock where his favourite foods are close by,” the Sanctuary had posted on their website earlier on the occasion of Statler’s birthday. According to the post, he was born in a zoo where he received a few “battle scars.” The zoo responsible for mistreating the animal so badly has now been closed, they claim. On his birthday, April 28, 2020, the Sanctuary made him a “Cake” which he can be seen enjoying in the video.


