Watch: Woman Takes Elderly Bat Out to 'Fly' Every Day So That He Can Relive His Youth

Even though bats have been getting a lot of negative press in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still a very fascinating species. Though mostly associated with the night, darkness, and all things scary, they can be quite cute at times. And even though they are mostly portrayed as violent and associated with killing, thanks to all the vampire fiction, most bats are quite and vegetarian animals who just like to fly in the dark. A video of a very senior bat trying to fly is currently going viral on social media on account of its cuteness.

The video is captioned: “33-Year-Old Bat: I am the night. Caretakers: You are an adorable senior citizen.” In the video, a woman holds an elderly bat as he goes out for his daily “flight” just like a dog goes out for their daily walks. “Because of all his injuries and his age, we hold him,” narrates the woman in the video. He “flies” to the kitchen, grabs some fresh fruits, and “looks around as if he’s actually flying.”

She says “Maybe he’s thinking about his younger years.” Watch the adorable video here:

33-Year-Old Bat: I am the night. Caretakers: You are an adorable senior citizen. pic.twitter.com/pgxAa9JORG — Sonya The Outsider (@sable_sonya) February 2, 2021

The video has already amassed over 3 million views and people can’t stop talking about it.

This reminds me of my elderly dog. We take him for car rides and he finds it so relaxing that he falls asleep and does his cute little old man snoring. — Cassondra (@CuteGothiccGF) February 2, 2021

I love him and will give my life to protect him. — Kearns (@SamKearns1) February 2, 2021

This funky bat is same age as jesus 33 — Gabe Hudson (@gabehudson) February 3, 2021

Flying fox aka fruit bat. Took care of one as a kid (injured wing) back home in the South Pacific 🇼🇸 Hundreds of them swarm the sky at night.Despite their looks they are harmless. Mostly feed on fruits. They sure love 🍌s tho from wut I rememberGet them wing gains Statler💪😁 — Jus✌️ Ph.D. in Social Distancing (@uso_TooSmooTh94) February 1, 2021

The bat is named Statler and lives at the Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas. According to then, he might be the oldest bat in captivity because of his advanced age, 33. The Indian Flying Fox, Statler’s species, has an expectancy of about 31 years.

“Statler loves to recline in a hammock where his favourite foods are close by,” the Sanctuary had posted on their website earlier on the occasion of Statler’s birthday. According to the post, he was born in a zoo where he received a few “battle scars.” The zoo responsible for mistreating the animal so badly has now been closed, they claim. On his birthday, April 28, 2020, the Sanctuary made him a “Cake” which he can be seen enjoying in the video.