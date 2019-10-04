Watch: Woman Taunts Lion After Jumping into Enclosure at New York City Zoo
The woman reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at the lion exhibit at a New York City zoo.
The Bronx Zoo says in a statement that staff received a report that an individual climbed over the visitor barrier at the African lion exhibit on Saturday.
The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.
Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.
Watch the video here:
The zoo says this was a "serious violation and unlawful trespass." The Bronx Zoo says they have a "zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."
