Watch: Woman Teaches Young Kids Under a Flyover, People 'Salute' Her
1-MIN READ

Watch: Woman Teaches Young Kids Under a Flyover, People 'Salute' Her

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 12:00 IST

Delhi, India

A video of a woman teaching young kids under a flyover is going viral. With a hand on a whiteboard, the woman is seen addressing the young kids as the world goes about their lives.

A video of a woman teaching young kids under a flyover is going viral. With a hand on a whiteboard, the woman is seen addressing the young kids as the world goes about their lives.

One such woman was seen teaching the kids under a flyover and beside a busy road in a video shared on Twitter.

Education is one of the most important pillars of success. If a person lacks basic education, it is very difficult for them to compete in the real world of cut-throat competition. To earn, a skill is necessary. To hone a skill, education that includes both theoretical and practical knowledge is a requirement.

A video of a woman teaching young kids under a flyover is going viral. With a hand on a whiteboard, the woman is seen addressing the young kids as the world goes about their lives. While News18 hasn’t independently verified the video, the clip appears to have been shot in Delhi somewhere.

Despite heavy traffic, the woman was determined to teach them and the children also listened to her with interest. The video featured a text that read, “Look what I found, salute to her” and was recorded by a person who was passing by on the other side of the bridge.

Top showsha video

Shared on November 1 and captioned, “This video made my day”, the 15-second footage went viral with over 82K views and more than 6K likes within two days.

People in the comments section were in support of the woman teaching and some of them even saluted her.

A user commented, “Hey, someone living close by, please ensure there is a place for teaching class. We will raise funds for this. We will donate and make things happen.”

Another wrote, “Such a beautiful soul to teach these kids.”

A third user commented, “She can be called Goddess Saraswati’s incarnation.”

first published:November 03, 2022, 12:00 IST
last updated:November 03, 2022, 12:00 IST