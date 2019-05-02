English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Woman Uses Soap to Turn Slippery Floor into Makeshift Treadmill
A Twitter user posted a 19-second long video showing her squeezing what seems to be liquid soap onto the floor of her house. Holding a railing, she then starts 'running' on the slippery surface.
Image credit: Twitter
As silly or silly as they may look, most of us would agree that ingenuity is what often makes social media users take note of videos posted online. The latest example: a woman turning the floor of her house into a treadmill with the help of a viscous fluid!
A Twitter user @Dej301 posted a 19-second long video showing her squeezing what seems to be liquid soap onto the floor of her house. Holding a railing, she then starts “running” on the slippery surface.
Although there weren’t many buyers for the woman’s claim that she had pulled off the stunt because she “can’t afford a gym membership,” the video still went viral on Twitter.
It has been viewed over 21 million times since it was uploaded on 29 April. The short video has also garnered 456,933 Retweets , 1,500,267 Likes and 15,000 comments.
“oh wow. i honestly didn't know where this was going,” commented a popular YouTuber on the post.
Another quipped : “Neither did she.”
Yet another thought the woman was “going to fall so she can claim insurance so she can pay for a gym membership.”
Others couldn’t help but notice the lavish household items at the woman’s house.
“Looks like you can clearly afford a membership probably got a gym at the house,” one Twitter user commented.
When you can’t afford a gym membership... 😱😂 Credit - Twitter: @Dej301— Angel the Border Collie (@Angel_the_BC) May 1, 2019
PAWS-ITIVE post!!#angelthebordercolliehttps://t.co/pmHlze7htc https://t.co/RmOfSAWxXD pic.twitter.com/ciqC6JXuML
