Watch: Woman Walks on Aircraft Wing after Feeling ‘Too Hot’ in Ukraine

Flight experiences ate different for different people. Take-offs and landing can often cause a lot of breathing troubles or even anxiety and nausea and people often try out several ways to prevent this including chewing on a something to balance the air pressure inside ears during the take-off.

However, a woman passenger flying with Ukraine International Airlines took a completely different route to breathe some fresh air after feeling too hot inside the flight. Accompanied by her two children, the woman took a flight from Turkey, where she went on holiday, and came to Kyiv, Ukraine.

As she was feeling ‘too hot’ after her plane landed, she decided to walk all the way from the fin of the plane to the emergency exit gate of the Boeing 737-86N to get on the wing of the flight and ‘get some air’. Her walk was so casual and relaxed that she looked least bothered to be out there on the wing.

The entire incident was caught in the camera and uploaded on YouTube.

A witness revealed reports that the woman chose to get on the wing when almost all the passengers had deboarded the aircraft. Her act also left her children embarrassed, who were standing next to the witness and said, "This is our mum".

"The aircraft landed and almost all the passengers got off. She walked almost all the way from the tail to the emergency exit row, opened the door, and went out," the man revealed.

The pilot had to call the police and ambulance after they got hold of the woman. As a result, she was barred from flying with Ukraine International Airlines.

Moreover, when the police interrogated her for the act, she was unable to explain the behaviour. Her tests revealed that she was not drunk or under the influence of drugs.