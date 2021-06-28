WATCH: Woman Wears Her Long Hair as Dress, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Amazed

Who doesn’t like having a good hair day? Growing long and luscious tresses is a dream for many people but we also know how much effort and care is required to manage it. However, what this woman did with her hairstyle can be termed as taking thing to another level. She converted her long hair into a dress and this innovative idea has been getting a lot of attention online. In the viral video that has been making rounds on social media, the woman can be seen wearing a hat and a pair of sunglasses but what catches the attention is her ‘dress’. The woman converts her long hair into attire and pairs it with a broad black belt that sits on her waist to sport a stylish look and keep her hair in its place. We must say, it looks like a very trendy attire.

Video featuring this innovative attire was shared on Instagram by a page named ‘hepgul5’ and the post so far has got over 5600 like.

In reaction, many users shared their comments on the video. While some users found it weird, many thought it to be a cool idea. Meanwhile, a few users also wondered if they were real hair of the woman, or was she using a wig or hair extension just for the sake of getting viral on the internet.

What is your reaction to this innovative hair dress?

While this woman might remind you of the character Rapunzel from fairy tales, a teenager from Gujarat had already earned this nickname — thanks to her extra-long hair. The young girl Nilanshi Patel had set the Guinness World Records for having the longest hair on a teenager as her hair grew to 6 ft 6.7 inches in length. It all had started with a bad hairdressing experience at the age of 6 after which Nilanshi decided to never cut her hair. However, in April this year, she finally sacrificed her long hair to get a new cut.

