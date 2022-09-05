Watch: Woman Working On A Great Wall Of China Assemblage Stuns The Twitter

The internet makes it possible for artists to reach a wide audience. Not only does it help artists but also those who are looking for beautiful pieces of art they usually don’t come across. The aim is to appreciate artists who bring us their unique art styles through social media platforms. One such video of a woman working on an Assemblage has been posted on Twitter.

How beautiful is this artwork 💛 pic.twitter.com/PQlrgAPj3F — Art World (@Artsandcultr) September 2, 2022

The video captioned, “How beautiful is this artwork” shows an Asian woman working on an Assemblage of the Great Wall of China. The fine-tuning that goes into the artwork is insane. The 30-second-long video shows the artwork in parts and the woman working on specific points. The video then pans out and shows the whole artwork. The artist does a great job at recreating the breathtaking landscape of the Great Wall of China.

This makes the piece of art not only beautiful but also well-detailed. The woman uses Plaster of Paris to construct the Assemblage on a white canvas. Although there are no colours used, the artwork looks splendid.

The alluring artwork’s video has over 11 lakh views on the microblogging platform. The video has accumulated a humongous number of views and over 27.8k likes in just three days. People in the comments section have praised the artist for her work.

In addition to that, some users have also shared videos of other artists working similarly on a Great Wall of China Assemblage but this one shows a coloured and a bigger version of the miniaturised architecture. The 26-second video shows a person working on a wall instead of a canvas and he even paints the Assemblage giving a realistic feeling to it.

