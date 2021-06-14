WATCH: Woman's 'Incredible' One-hand Catch while Holding Baby at Baseball Game will Leave You Impressed

When you go out to watch a sports event, you generally expect the players to deliver memorable moments with their performance on the field, however, sometimes it’s the spectators’ antics that grab everyone’s attention. This is what exactly happened during a baseball match between San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs game last week. A woman’s incredible one-hand grab of foul ball grabbed the limelight of the match and became a viral video on the internet.

The woman identified as Lexy Whitemore was out holding her three-year-old son Maverick when she grabbed this one-handed catch out of thin air. Lexy’s catch evoked loud cheers from the audience present there. The incredible moment was later shared on YouTube by MLB along with a caption that read, “Moms can do anything while holding a baby, even catch a foul ball."

However, the catch was not a direct one as the ball had bounced after hitting the upper tier of the stand before landing up in Lexy’s hands.

The video has now got over 2.4 lakh views so far along with comments lauding Lexy. “That’s the kind of genes I’m looking for in a woman," wrote a user in his reaction. While another user suggested that could be signed as a professional fielder, “Sign her up. The Mets can you some good fielders".

What’s your reaction to Lexy’s catch?

This is not the first time that something like this has happened during a sporting event. Earlier in January this year, an Australian cricket fan’s extraordinary catch during the Big Bash league had gone viral on the internet. The fan who was identified as Tom managed to catch the ball one-handed while holding his drinks in the other. What amazed people more was the fact that he did all this without spilling a single drop of his beer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here