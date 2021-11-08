WATCH: Woman's Mashup of 'Manike Mage Hithe' and 'Chogada' is an Instagram Hit

A video featuring a girl singing theSinhala song Manike Mage Hithe and Gujarati number Chogada mashup has recently gone viral on the internet. The video featuring vocalist Payel Das singing both songs beautifully is winning people’s hearts. Payel shared a mashup of Sri Lankan music sensation Yohani's popular song Manike Mage Hitheand Chogada, a song from the Bollywood film Loveyatri. The video posted on Instagram on October 4 has garnered over 7,000 views and it is being widely shared on the social media platform. Payel regularly posts cover songs, mashup videos in her voice on her Instagram handle. Her video of Manike Mage Hithe and Chogada mashup has been featured on several other Instagram handles, which has made it viral. While Manike Mage Hithe is still rocking the internet, Chogada is a song from 2018 movie Loveyatri, originally sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur.

In the video, Payel is seen playing the ukulele, a plucked string musical instrument. Her voice complemented the ukulele, producing a soulful mashup in the 35-secondviral video. The video has garnered over 500 likes and the comments section is flooded with appreciation from Instagram users.

"Beautiful voice, Superb, Wow"are some of the appreciation words posted by Instagram users in the comments section of the video. Several netizens dropped heart emoticons in the comment section to show their love and support to the budding artist.

Here is another video of a song sung by Payel.

Manike Mage Hithe song got international recognition and became an instant hit after Yohani Diloka De Silva shared her rendition of the song on YouTube. From celebrities to actors and influencers, everyone is posting videos of thisrendition of the song. Recently, actress Jacqueline Fernandez was seen grooving with the Sri Lankan sensation Yohani.

