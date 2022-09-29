WATCH: Woman's Mimicry of Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia is on Point

The Indian Matchmaking show on Netflix featuring Sima Taparia has sparked many controversies with its two seasons. In the crossover episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 and Indian Matchmaking, Sima made a few debatable statements when Maheep Kapoor called her to find a suitable match for Seema Sajdeh, the former wife of Sohail Khan.

In the episode, Sima Aunty found a new analogy to make Seema understand how to adjust by comparing marriage to what happens if one’s flight gets delayed. The particular scene received a lot of attention from the eagle eye audience and has created a meme fest on social media platforms.

Recently, a video is being shared on Instagram that shows a Dubai-based influencer acing the lips-syncs and even mimics the body language as well. The woman even matched her outfit with her and highlighted her eyes with a shade of blue eye shadow and added her photo on the top of the video for the viewers to relate.

The embedded text in the video says, “Sima Taparia comparing adjustments in marriage to flight delays.”

The social media users have reacted to the video in the comments section. One of the users commented, “That blink blink is on point.” Another user added, “OMG, the accuracy.” Someone also wrote, “Girl! You Killed it.” Another one said, “It’s the eyeshadow for me.”

The video has crossed a million views since it was uploaded.

The social media platform is full of mimicry videos. Earlier Mimicry artist Chandni Bhabhda who has become a viral sensation for perfectly mimicking Alia Bhatt shared a hilarious video of the actress’ dialogues in her way from the recently released film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

