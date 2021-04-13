WATCH: Woman's Several Attempts at Parking Ends with a Hilarious Twist, Leaves Netizens in Splits

Car parking can be quite a task, even for seasoned drivers, especially if it is parallel parking. A recent TikTok video that has gone viral for all hilarious reasons is leaving netizens in splits even on Twitter.

The one minute video posted on Twitter shows a woman trying to park her car in the space between two vehicles. However, the manoeuvre seems daunting and she is seen reversing the car, then trying to turn it in the exact alignment between the two vehicles, multiple times. At one point, she even gets out of the car to count the steps between the two and the distance of the parking space. A woman walking her dog passes by and notices the driving woman’s predicament. She then lifts up her dog and walks away.

Then, the video shows a blonde woman coming to help out the distressed woman. She stands behind the car and offers her directions to guide the driving woman and the two manage to accomplish the mission. The two women hug and celebrate the achievement. However, the blond woman then goes up to the car parked behind, gets in and drives away. It is this ending of the video that has left the viewers cracking up. Had the blonde woman driven away from her car in the first place, the other woman did not need to struggle so much in parking.

The video has been viewed over 9.7 million times on Twitter since it was shared on Monday. As shared by @cheembeam, the caption of the video is all about hyperboles as the woman says that she is screaming after watching this TikTok. She further clarified in the following tweet that she is not laughing at the woman who was trying to park her car, but the lady who helped her at the end.

The way I screamed after watching the end of this video! pic.twitter.com/gTmu58sezO— Stepmother of Dragons (@cheembeam) April 12, 2021

However, one user wrote in defence of the blonde woman and said that she did the driving lady a great service. Justifying their stand, the user wrote that rather than offering the easy way out, she took the time to use this opportunity to guide her in a parallel parking exercise.

The lady at the end did the first lady a great service. Rather than offering the easy way out, she took the time to use this opportunity to guide her in a parallel parking exercise.— Marv n Jo (@Intrepidmotion) April 13, 2021

HAHAHAHA LOL!! At least she practiced— Folklorian T ~ (@T_lovesTay) April 13, 2021

Why she is taking measurements and still failing though? — Abdifatah A okash (@AbdifatahAokas1) April 13, 2021

That shit was a whole movie lmao plot, climax, cliff hanger, resolution & a surprise ending— space&time (@KRASHFOREXT) April 13, 2021

What do you think of the woman’s parking skills?

